Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m.

SUSPECT DEAD-CHASE

Slaying suspect found dead after police chase in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man wanted in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend has been found dead following a high-speed chase. News outlets report officials said 42-year-old John Bussey crashed into another car at an intersection in south Atlanta, then killed himself before authorities could apprehend him. He is accused of involvement in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in Thomaston earlier Sunday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a Georgia state trooper spotted the suspect in Atlanta at around 6:30 p.m. and attempted to stop him, but he later collided with another vehicle and was found dead from a self-inflicted wound.

MAN DEAD-OFFICER SHOT

Authorities: Man killed, officer shot in exchange of gunfire

ADEL, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man has been killed and a police officer was hospitalized following a shooting. A news release from the agency says two officers from the Adel Police Department responded to a call about a stolen car early Saturday morning. A man later identified as Steve Newsome was in the passenger seat. The agency says when the 31-year-old got out of the car, he and the officers engaged in gunfire. Newsome was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. One of the unidentified officers was hospitalized and in stable condition after she was struck multiple times.

ROAD FLARE-BANK SCARE

Georgia man accused of sending road flare to bank teller

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia man faces criminal charges after police say he sent a road flare to a drive-through bank teller through a pneumatic tube. Michael Aaron Bass was arrested Wednesday in Thomasville after the flare set off a panic when a bank teller concluded it was a stick of dynamite. Police Sgt. Scott Newberry says Bass drove up on a motorcycle, cashed a work check, and then sent the flare back to the teller. The building was evacuated and police responded. Bass was arrested two hours later on his motorcycle. It’s unclear whether he is represented by a lawyer.

CONDOMINIUM SHOOTINGS

3 people found shot to death at condo complex near Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been found shot to death at a condominium community south of Atlanta. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the bodies were found early Sunday morning at the Camelot Condominium Complex in the city of South Fulton. South Fulton police Lt. Derrick Rogers says officers were sent to the complex to investigate a report of shots fired. They found the bodies when they arrived. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they’re still working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Few other details were immediately available.

FORT STEWART-GARDEN DEDICATION

Fort Stewart renames memorial garden in honor of Iraq hero

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — Commanders at a Georgia Army post have named one of its most prominent gathering places for a soldier who died in 2005 from severe burns suffered as he saved fellow troops in Iraq. Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division held a dedication Thursday at Fort Stewart to rename the outdoor ceremonial grounds previously known as Marne Garden for Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe. The Army says Cashe saved six soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter from a burning Bradley armored vehicle after it struck a roadside bomb on Oct. 17, 2005. Cashe died of his burns at a hospital the following month. Cashe was awarded the Silver Star. Some lawmakers and military leaders have endorsed awarding him the Medal of Honor.

HOT CAR DEATH

Man convicted of leaving son in hot car denied new trial

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — The judge who presided over the 2016 murder trial of a man convicted of leaving his son inside a hot car has denied his motion for a new trial. Cobb County Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark’s ruling, issued Thursday, was not surprising. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports had she granted the motion, she would have had to admit to key errors on her part in the case involving Justin Ross Harris. Harris’ lawyers plan to appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court. Harris was convicted of purposely leaving his 22-month-old son, Cooper, inside a hot car to die on June 18, 2014. He is serving a life sentence plus 32 years at Macon State Prison. He maintains his son’s death was accidental.

VOTING-VOTER ID

New voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Florida, Georgia and other states have seized on former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud to push ID requirements for voters to request or return mailed ballots. Casting ballots by mail was immensely popular during the 2020 presidential election, which was held during the coronavirus outbreak. Critics say adding ID requirements to request a mailed ballot is unnecessary and creates one more opportunity for voters to make a mistake that could leave them unable to vote absentee. They say identification is already required when registering to vote and voting in person for the first time.

FRAUD ARRESTS-VEHICLES-SEIZED

3 charged, 75 vehicles seized, in fraud against Texas county

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Three people have been arrested and nearly 75 vehicles seized after officials in a west Texas county alleged a man submitted more than $1 million in fraudulent invoices. Local news outlets report John and Cynthia Warren were arrested near Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday while Justin Warren was arrested in Texas on Tuesday. The Midland County sheriff alleges Vector Fleet Management submitted $1 million in fraudulent invoices to the county for maintenance work on county vehicles. John Warren was general manager of government services for Vector. John Warren is also alleged to have made $1.3 million in charges on a Vector credit card to fictitious companies.