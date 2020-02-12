MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia mother has been accused of strangling her 5-year-old daughter.
News outlets report 30-year-old Shekinah Akbar is charged with felony murder, cruelty to children and aggravated assault.
An arrest warrant obtained by news outlets Tuesday says the child had bruises all over her body and injuries consistent with strangulation.
The child was found unresponsive at an apartment Monday morning. She later died.
Akbar was being held without bond. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
Latest Headlines:
- Georgia mother accused of strangling 5-year-old daughter
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, February 12, 2020
- Novel coronavirus continues to spread on cruise ship quarantined at sea in Japan
- #VIDEO | Fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana; no injuries
- Inmate captured after escaping through ceiling