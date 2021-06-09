Georgia monitors predict more Vogtle nuclear delays

ATLANTA (AP) — Independent state monitors and state regulators say Georgia Power Co.’s nuclear expansion of Plant Vogtle is even further behind than the company recently acknowledged.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the first of two new reactors likely won’t be in operation until at least the summer of 2022, and the project’s total costs are likely to rise at least another $2 billion.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had in recent years been aiming to complete the first unit in November, but officials told investors last month that it would probably be finished in December.

The further delay was disclosed in testimony Monday.