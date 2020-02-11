Georgia man says he shook infant son he thought was choking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man who’s accused in the death of his 7-month-old son says he shook the boy because he though the child was choking on formula.

News outlets report 22-year-old Jikevious Scott was in court Monday in Columbus to face a second-degree murder charge.

Police say the baby was shaken so violently last month that he suffered bleeding in his brain.

The child was taken to a hospital in Atlanta where he died. Scott is charged with second-degree murder because police don’t believe there was malicious intent.

Scott is being held without bond.

