Georgia man says he shook infant son he thought was choking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man who’s accused in the death of his 7-month-old son says he shook the boy because he though the child was choking on formula.
News outlets report 22-year-old Jikevious Scott was in court Monday in Columbus to face a second-degree murder charge.
Police say the baby was shaken so violently last month that he suffered bleeding in his brain.
The child was taken to a hospital in Atlanta where he died. Scott is charged with second-degree murder because police don’t believe there was malicious intent.
Scott is being held without bond.
