Georgia man convicted of giving baby lethal dose of Benadryl

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man has been convicted of giving his infant daughter a lethal dose of sleeping medicine nearly four years ago.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that 25-year-old Darius Lara pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week. Investigators ruled the death of 8-month-old Natalia Esmerelda Jane Ro Lara suspicious in 2015, but it wan’t until 2017 that state Bureau of Investigation toxicology reports indicated the death was a homicide.

The sheriff’s statement says Lara admitted to opening a capsule of liquid Benadryl meant for his girlfriend and pouring it into Natalia’s mouth to stop her from crying.

