Georgia hospital, against rules, vaccinated worker families

ROME, Ga, (AP) — A northwest Georgia hospital vaccinated hundreds of relatives of employees against COVID-19, another example of a hospital not following Georgia’s rules about who’s eligible to get the medication.

Floyd Medical Center CEO Kurt Stuenkel tells WAGA-TV that he decided to make the vaccine available to people living with employees of the Rome hospital. That policy has since been reversed. Georgia is seeking to vaccinate people in phases because of limited supply.

Family members of medical workers aren’t eligible yet unless they fit one of the approved criteria. The state Department of Public Health says it’s investigating, but hasn’t decided on any punishment.

The state earlier suspended supplies of vaccine to an Elberton clinic that gave shots to teachers.