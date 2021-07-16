Georgia hopes to reopen I-16 by next week after bridge crash

SOPERTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they hope to reopen an interstate that connects much of Georgia its coastline by next week after a crash knocked a bridge overpass from its support beams.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it plans to demolish the overpass that crosses above Interstate 16 so that it can reopen the interstate by next week.

A short stretch of the interstate was closed in both directions following Thursday’s crash.

Authorities say a semi on I-16 was hauling a trailer with a dumping mechanism that was extended upwards, causing it to strike the bridge overhead Thursday.

The agency shared photos on social media that show the bridge dislodged from its base.