Georgia deputy charged after inquiry faults use of force

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in middle Georgia has been criminally charged after an inquiry faulted him in a use-of-force case.

An investigation found Ronald Dennis Ballard pinned a suspect with his elbow until the suspect passed out and then kicked the feet out from under the man after he was handcuffed and had been revived. It’s unclear if the man suffered any serious injuries or was ever charged with a crime, and he wasn’t identified.

Ballard was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault and violating his oath of office. Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker said he fired Ballard on Wednesday.

A judge has released Ballard on $25,000 bail.