Georgia county denied federal aid for tornado damage

CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a county in Georgia will not receive any federal relief funds after a tornado that swept through the south in April destroyed dozens of homes in the area.

Murray County Commissioner Greg Hogan told news outlets Tuesday that President Donald Trump declined to declare the county a disaster site. Hogan says he was told on Friday morning that the value of the damaged property in the county did not reach the minimal $7 million to qualify for federal relief funds.

He says Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has 30 days to appeal the disaster decision by the federal government.