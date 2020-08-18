Georgia county commissioner dies from coronavirus at 82

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A longtime county commissioner in Georgia has died after more than two weeks in the hospital battling the coronavirus. Chatham County Commissioner James Holmes of Savannah died Monday at age 82.

His wife, Yvonne Holmes, confirmed his death to news outlets. She said her husband was hospitalized July 30 with COVID-19.

Holmes was a former high school basketball coach who had also worked as an assistant coach at Savannah State University.

He planned to step down from public office at the end of the year, having served on the county commission since 2005.