Georgia could spend $78M to replace St. Simons Island bridge

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials say they will have to spend an estimated $78 million to replace a deteriorating 1986 bridge that leads to St. Simons Island.

The state Department of Transportation is soliciting public comment through May 5 on its plans to replace the MacKay River Bridge.

Construction could begin in the budget year that begins July 1. Engineers have found cracks in the bridge’s concrete structure and says water is scouring around its support piers.

If the state doesn’t replace it, officials warn it could become unsafe.

Traffic would continue on the existing bridge during construction, and it would be demolished when the new span opens.