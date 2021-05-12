Georgia could cut jobless benefits to push more toward work

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s labor commissioner says he’s considering cutting federal benefits to workers in an effort to push them back to work.

The move by elected Republican Mark Butler came a week after he said he would reinstate work search requirements for unemployment beneficiaries.

Butler and Gov Brian Kemp met Monday and discussed possibilities such as cutting the $300-a-week federal supplement to unemployed workers or cutting off federal benefits to people not usually eligible for state unemployment.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce and a number of other business groups have called for suspending the benefits, citing a labor shortage.