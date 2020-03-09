Georgia congressman Graves’ son injured during cycling race

ATLANTA (AP) – U.S. Rep. Tom Graves’ son has been critically injured while competing in a race with Georgia Tech’s cycling team.
The Republican congressman said on Twitter that his son John was injured during an event in Calhoun, Georgia on Sunday and airlifted to a trauma center.
Graves said his son remains in intensive care and “is showing signs of responsiveness.” The six-term Graves, who represents Georgia’s conservative northwest corner, announced in December that he’s not seeking reelection this year.
Graves is a senior member of the powerful Appropriations Committee.
Latest Headlines:
- No fans, no fun: Athletes uneasy over empty-arena solutions
- An NCAA Tournament with empty arenas? It can’t be ruled out
- Local chef competes on Foodnetwork’s “Chopped Sweets,” Edgar’s Grille hosts watch party
- FSU rises 5 spots, Duke moves back into top 10 in latest AP top 25 rankings
- Officials Preparing Hard Labor Creek State Park for COVID-19 Isolation