Georgia congressman among 8 named to Trump impeachment team

The U.S. Capitol is seen at the end of the day Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Washington, after the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstructing Congress. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ATLANTA (AP) – A congressman from Georgia is one of eight House Republicans named by the White House to support President Donald Trump during the Senate impeachment trial that begins Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins tweeted Monday that he’s honored to fight on behalf of the President. The eight House members aren’t expected to actively participate in arguing the case before the Senate.

The White House statement says the group will be working to combat what its says is a hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment.

The statement also says the eight House members have provided guidance to the White House team throughout this process.

