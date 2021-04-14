Georgia colleges hold tuition flat for second straight year

ATLANTA (AP) — The 340,000 students at Georgia’s public universities and colleges won’t pay more for classes next fall, with regents approving flat tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Officials on Tuesday said they were able to hold tuition flat at the 26 schools for the second year in a row thanks to federal relief money and a small increase in state funding.

The typical Georgia undergraduate was charged $7,142 in tuition and mandatory fees this year. Many paid less because of financial aid or HOPE scholarships.

Georgia’s sticker price was lower than all but three other states in the 16-state region.