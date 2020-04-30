Georgia city councilman accused of stealing beef

FRANKLIN, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia city councilman has been charged after he allegedly stole a beef tenderloin from a grocery store.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 54-year-old Clifford Henry Jiles has been accused of swapping the price tag of a beef tenderloin with a cheaper pork tenderloin at a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Franklin on Sunday.

Authorities say the beef retailed for over $83, while the pork was about $12. Officials say Jiles was arrested Tuesday on theft charges.

He was a member of the Franklin city council. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

