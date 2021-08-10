Georgia boy asleep in bed shot dead in drive-by shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy asleep in bed has been killed in a drive-by shooting in southwest Georgia. Albany police said Nigel Brown died Sunday after being shot in the head.

Brown’s mother was in another room when she heard gunshots. When she went to check on her children, she found the boy shot.

He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Police say someone driving by in a car opened fire.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards says a felony murder charge is likely.