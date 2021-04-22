Georgia boat owner finds invasive mussels on Tennessee boat

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials who are trying to keep zebra mussels out of Lake Lanier and other bodies of water say a boat owner recently spotted the invasive mussels in a boat purchased from a Tennessee resident.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Melissa Cummings says the new owner was cleaning the boat and never launched it into the reservoir north of Atlanta before finding the mussels.

State employees removed about a gallon of dead mussels and helped make sure the boat was drained, cleaned and dried before launching it into Lake Lanier.

The mussels can encrust on boats and water intake pipes, while out-competing native mussels and other species for food and habitat.