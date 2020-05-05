Georgia allocates $411M in federal COVID-19 aid to schools

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia State Board of Education is allocating $411 million in federal aid for COVID-19 related issues to the state’s school districts and independent charter schools.

The board voted Monday to allocate 90% of the state’s total of $457 million in K-12 aid based on districts’ proportion of students in poverty, as required by federal law. The state Department of Education will later release the money after approving district spending plans.

Schools can spend the money on items including computers and internet services, supplemental learning efforts, and meals for students. State Superintendent Richard Woods says the state will retain $46 million for future needs