Georgia adds 1 million, but growth slows from 1990s, 2000s

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia gained a million new residents from 2010 to 2020 according to U.S. Census results released Monday, rising to a total population of 10.7 million.

The state’s population grew 10.6%, more rapidly than the nation. But for the first time since 1990, Georgia will not add a congressional seat, as population growth slowed from the previous two decades. Georgia rose from the ninth largest state following the 2010 count to the eighth largest state now.

It added the fourth-highest number of new residents overall, behind Texas, Florida and California.

The numbers begin the process to redraw district lines for everything from the state’s 14 congressional seats down to city council positions.