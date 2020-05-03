Georgia 5k race goes ‘virtual’ to thwart virus concerns

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Runners on the Georgia coast are organizing a “virtual” 5k race that allows people to compete without fear of contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

Golden Isles Track Club says more than 70 people have registered for the race. The race rules say participants can run or walk 5 kilometers _ or 3.1 miles _ anywhere and on any day.

They can track their own times using smartphones or fitness trackers and share the results on social media.

Organizer Peggy Herman says the fees will go to help hospitality and service industry workers who have lost jobs during the pandemic.