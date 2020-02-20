Free USC tuition to students with $80K or less family income

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The University of Southern California will phase in free tuition for students from families with an annual income of $80,000 or less.
USC President Carol L. Folt announced the initiative Thursday as a part of an effort to make an undergraduate education possible to students from all walks of life.
As part of the initiative, ownership of a home will not be counted in determining a student’s financial need. The changes will be phased in beginning with first-year students entering USC in fall 2020 and spring 2021.
The university also says it will increase undergraduate aid by more than $30 million annually.
