Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct charge

NEW YORK (AP) – Fox News has fired news anchor Ed Henry after it received a complaint about workplace sexual misconduct by him.

The network says it hired an outside investigator to look into the charge after getting the complaint on June 25, and fired Henry on the basis of what was found. Henry co-anchored the news hours between 9 a.m. and noon, Eastern time.

He had rehabilitated his career at Fox after taking a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2017 after published reports that he had an extramarital affair.

Fox said the current complaint was based on an incident that happened “years ago.”