Former NBA player to plead not guilty to human trafficking

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – A grand jury has brought charges in a sex trafficking case against former NBA player Jim Farmer.

The 55-year-old University of Alabama alum was caught up in a law enforcement sting last October. His lawyers say he’ll plead not guilty to the new charges.

Farmer was accused in October 2019 of seeking sex from minors, but a judge dropped the case for lack of probable cause. The evidence was presented to a grand jury anyway, and an indictment was returned.

Farmer was arrested January 10th in Tennessee and released on bond the same day.

