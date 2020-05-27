Florida homeowner fatally shot GA man who smashed through door

A Police unit responds to the scene of an emergency.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a Florida homeowner fatally shot a Georgia man who broke through his glass front door and attacked a woman inside.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Nathan Edwards was pronounced dead Tuesday at the home in Panama City.

The homeowner said Edwards was walking down the street and acting erratically before threatening him and then forcing his way into the home.

The homeowner then got a gun and fired several shots. Investigators learned Edwards was staying with friends at a rental property nearby.

Multiple people were arrested and charged after officials found illegal drugs, a gun and children inside the rental house.