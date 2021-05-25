Florida dad threatened mom, killed son; help came too late

AP Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Court records show a father who killed his 4-year-old son and himself in Florida sent threatening texts to the boy’s mother and put a tracking device on her car before the deaths.

The documents released Monday revealed what prompted Alison Kessler to seek help from authorities.

They show 47-year-old John Michael Stacey threatening and stalking her before shooting their son, Greyson Kessler, and then himself during a visitation.

She went to police, hired a lawyer and sought an emergency pickup order from a judge.

But by the time officers arrived at the man’s home, they were already dead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories