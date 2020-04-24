Firm behind monster trucks, ice shows lays off workers

PALMETTO, Fla. (AP) – The company that brings live shows ranging from “Disney on Ice” to monster trucks to local arenas has laid off nearly 1,500 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida-based Feld Entertainment said in a notification to the state that the coronavirus-induced prohibitions against mass gatherings had forced it to suspend its tours indefinitely.

The company says government officials can’t say at this time when large gatherings at arenas will be allowed again or whether there’ll be limits on crowd sizes once they do.

The workers laid off include almost 325 ensemble skaters, as well as technicians, wardrobe workers, special effects coordinators and other performers.