Final album for slain rapper XXXTentacion drops in Miami

This 2017 arrest photo made available by the Miami Dade Dept. of Corrections shows Jahseh Onfroy, also known as the rapper XXXTentacion, under arrest. Onfroy was shot and killed, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Deerfield Beach, Fla. (Miami Dade Dept of Corrections via AP)

Miami (AP) – Celebrities including Diplo, Playboi Carti and PnB Rock paid tribute to slain Florida rapper XXXTentacion during the week of Art Basel Miami.

Some fans waited in line for hours to ensure entrance to the posthumous album release party Thursday, hoping to be the first to hear XXXTentacion’s Bad Vibes Forever. Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Noah Cyrus and Tory Lanez appear on the album.

At midnight, the album played as emotional videos were projected onstage where XXXTentacion’s mother stood hugging family and friends.

Diplo took to the DJ booth as fans perused an outdoor museum filled with memorabilia, including the car XXXTentacion was last seen alive in.