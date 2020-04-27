Film festivals team up to offer free global fest on YouTube

NEW YORK (AP) – Film festivals worldwide are teaming up to launch “We Are One: A Global Film Festival,” which will play out over 10 days and be available for free on YouTube.

Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube announced Monday the online festival will feature movies, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations.

Other festivals will also contribute curated programming, including those hosted in Cannes, France, Berlin, Venice, Italy, London, Tokyo and the New York Film Festival.

The “We Are One” festival will be benefit the World Health Organization and local relief organizations, and encourage viewers to donate to relief efforts.