Federal trial opens over Florida’s felon voting law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A federal trial is underway Monday that could help settle whether impoverished Florida felons can be denied the right to vote.

Voters overwhelmingly approved an amendment in 2018 that allowed felons to regain the right to vote.

But the Florida Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill that was later signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis stipulating that felons must pay all legal financial obligations before their voting rights can be restored.

A consolidated class action suit before a U.S. District judge in Tallahassee will consider the constitutional merits of that law. In a state that holds great sway in national politics, the case could have wide ramifications.