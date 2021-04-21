Father angry after teacher cuts biracial daughter’s hair

MICHIGAN (AP) – A Michigan father has moved his 7-year-old biracial daughter from one school to another after the child’s hair was cut on separate occasions by a classmate and a teacher.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer said Monday he also is considering taking his daughter, Jurnee, out of Mount Pleasant Public Schools and enrolling her in a private school.

This undated photo provided by Jimmy Hoffmeyer shows his daughter Jurnee Hoffmeyer, 7, before a classmate and a teacher cut her hair on separate occasions. (Jimmy Hoffmeyer via AP)

This undated photo provided by Jimmy Hoffmeyer shows his daughter Jurnee Hoffmeyer, 7, after a classmate and a teacher cut her hair on separate occasions. (Jimmy Hoffmeyer via AP)

Hoffmeyer says that on March 24, Jurnee arrived home with much of the hair on one side missing, cut by a classmate on the school bus.

Two days later — after complaining to the principal and having Jurnee’s hair styled with an asymmetrical cut to make the differing lengths less obvious — she arrived home with the hair on the other side cut by a teacher who tried to “to even it out.”