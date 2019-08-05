Famous photographer opens civil rights museum in Orangeburg

Breaking News
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina photographer has single-handedly opened a civil rights history museum, putting his work on display and offering first-hand accounts of the events he witnessed.

The Post and Courier reports 81-year-old Cecil Williams opened the self-titled museum in his old Orangeburg studio, using about 350 photos, some taken by him.

Williams says he’s waited a couple decades for the community to build it, and decided finally to open it on his own.

