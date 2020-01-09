Facebook again declines to limit political ad targeting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Facebook has decided not to limit how political ads are targeted to specific groups of people, as Google has done.

Nor will it ban political ads, as Twitter has done. And it still won’t fact check them, as it’s faced pressure to do.

But the company said on Thursday that it is adding some controls for users so they can see fewer political and social issue ads in their news feed.

It is also making it easier to search for ads in its ad library, where it saves political ads for seven years.