Ex-deputy accused of stealing painkillers while on duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - From New York City to Fargo, North Dakota, cities across the United States say they are issuing curfews to keep the peace. But the deadlines aren't hard and fast - many of them have exceptions for people heading to and from work, reporters, public transportation and even people buying groceries. A curfew allows police the ability without any other reason to threaten to arrest or detain crowds of protesters that linger or groups that appear to be a danger to order. Curfews have been installed in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver, Philadelphia and hundreds of other cities and communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is sending hundreds of National Guard troops to the nation's capital at the request of President Donald Trump to help quell unrest over the death of George Floyd. Capt. Jessica Donnelly told The Associated Press that about 445 Guardsmen left South Carolina Tuesday bound for Washington. Overall, more than 20,000 National Guard members have been called up in 29 states in the wake of protests and violence over the last week. Floyd, who was black, died on Memorial Day after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck while responding to a complaint that Floyd had tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a grocery store.