Environmentalists sue over Endangered Species Act rollbacks

San Francisco (AP) – Seven environmental and animal protection groups have filed the first lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s recent rollbacks to the Endangered Species Act.

Their lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco comes after the federal government announced last week it was rescinding some protections for wildlife.

The groups include the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council and Humane Society. They argue that the Trump administration failed to analyze the effect of the new rules.

The Endangered Species Act has been credited with helping save several species from extinction, but Republicans have long pushed to change the law.

Christina Meister, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, declined to comment.

Spokespeople for the Department of the Interior and National Marine Fisheries Service did not immediately respond.