Deputies: Man posed as officer, pointed gun during fight

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – A sheriff’s office report says a man is accused of flashing a badge, pointing a gun and pulling the trigger on a group of people during a fight at a South Carolina apartment complex.

The report states 57-year-old David Coburn is accused of first pulling out the badge and telling the group to disperse Monday evening.

Witnesses told him to leave but say he later returned with a gun and pulled the trigger, yet nothing came out because there wasn’t a magazine in the gun. A deputy arrived and had Coburn drop the weapon. He was booked in jail and released Tuesday.