Deputies: Girl, 14, fatally shot when suspects ambushed home

GRANTVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Deputies in Georgia are searching for as many as four suspects involved in an attempted home invasion and shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl.

News outlets report the teen was identified Wednesday as Haley Adams. She was fatally shot Tuesday night at a home in Grantville.

Authorities say the suspects attempted to enter the house. Then, surveillance video shows the group take off in a car and shots were fired from the vehicle.

The teen was shot in the back and later died at a hospital. The sheriff’s office says the incident was targeted but have not released a motive.

Latest Headlines: