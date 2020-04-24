Deputies: Brothers charged with murdering Georgia man

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Two brothers have been accused of killing a man in Georgia. News outlets report Jimon Tracey Watkins and ShaMarques Trevon Watkins were charged with the murder of Doug Boyd.

The Bibb County Sheriffs Office says 27-year-old Boyd died at a hospital on Sunday after he was shot in the chest during a fist fight inside a Macon home.

Twenty-two-year-old Jimon Tracey Watkins was taken into custody by U.S. marshals one hour before Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old ShaMarques Trevon Watkins in an apartment.

They are both being held without bond at a county jail.