Democrat Bee Nguyen to run for Georgia secretary of state

FILE – In this March 1, 2021 file photo, Rep. Bee Nguyen (D-Atlanta) speaks to demonstrators at an HB 531 protest outside of the Georgia State Capitol Building on day 25 of the legislative session in Atlanta. Nguyen announced Tuesday, May 4, that she’s running for Georgia secretary of state in 2022. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic state House member Bee Nguyen is running for Georgia secretary of state.

Nguyen has represented a DeKalb County district in the House since 2017. The 39-year-old Nguyen is also a vice chair of the state Democratic party.

Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger is being challenged by Republican candidates who say he didn’t do enough to defend Donald Trump as Joe Biden won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

But Nguyen is appealing to Democrats as a defender of her party’s recent success in Georgia’s elections.

he highlights her opposition to Georgia’s new election law and her efforts to shoot down claims that Biden won by fraud. Nguyen is the fifth House Democrat to seek statewide office in 2022