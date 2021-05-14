Defense attorney: Newlywed killed husband in self-defense

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — The defense attorney for a Georgia woman charged in her husband’s fatal shooting says she was a victim of domestic violence, who shot the man in self-defense.

News outlets report Charise Douglas was charged with murder and using a gun to commit a crime in the May 1 killing of John Anthony Johnson, her husband of one month.

Her attorney said Thursday he intends to argue Douglas shot her husband to protect herself and her 6-year-old son as she was attempting to escape the home and abuse.

Police discovered Johnson suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.