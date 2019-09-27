Southern drought deepens, 11 million affected

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting his girlfriend.

She survived the bullet to the brain and only discovered the attack upon going to the hospital for headaches.

News outlets report 39-year-old Jerrontae Cain was sentenced Thursday on charges including being a felon in possession of a gun in the 2017 attack on his now former girlfriend, 42-year-old Nicole Gordon.