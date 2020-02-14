DA deciding whether to investigate James Brown’s death

ATLANTA (AP) – A prosecutor in Atlanta is deciding whether to open a formal investigation into singer James Brown’s death.
Brown, known as the godfather of soul, was 73 when he died of heart failure on Christmas day in 2006.
A spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said a woman named Jacque Hollander requested a meeting, claiming Brown’s death was caused by another person.
Howard met with her Wednesday.
His spokesman says Howard will review a bin of materials Hollander brought before deciding whether to open an investigation.
