COVID-19 meant less driving in SC and less gas tax collected

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – State transportation officials say traffic is South Carolina is down significantly since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Department of Transportation says less driving and car buying means a reduction in revenue from gas taxes and vehicle sales taxes.

The agency says it expects to lose $78 million in expected revenue between April and July. The DOT says traffic in the state was down 20% in March, 45% in April during the heart of the COVID-19 shutdown and is still down 25% in May from the same months in 2019.

Officials say the DOT is cutting expenses at the agency so the reduced revenue doesn’t affect highway construction projects.