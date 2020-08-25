COVID-19 makes half of Clemson workers take unpaid days off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Leaders at Clemson University say all employees who make at least $50,000 a year will be required to take at least one day off this year without pay as the school deals with lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The more an employee makes, the more furlough days they will have to take. The unpaid days off move closer to five for employees making at least $100,000 a year.

And the university’s highest paid employees with salaries of at least $400,000 – including Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney and university President Jim Clements – have agreed to take a 10% pay cut.