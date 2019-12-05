Court to consider bathroom use by transgender student

ATLANTA (AP) – A transgender student’s fight over school bathrooms comes before a federal appeals court Thursday, setting the stage for a groundbreaking ruling.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta will hear arguments about whether a Florida school district should be ordered to let students use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Drew Adams won a lower court ruling last year ordering the St. Johns County school district to let him use the boys’ restroom.

The district has appealed. School officials argue they’re protecting other students and shouldn’t be forced to let students use the restroom of the gender they identify with.