Coroner: Toddler dies from injuries in crash that killed mom

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – A coroner in South Carolina says an 18-month-old girl died early Friday morning from injuries sustained in a crash that killed the toddler’s teen mother earlier this week.

The Spartanburg County coroner tells news outlets that Dallas Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital in Greenville. South Carolina Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Kurshay Jackson died at the scene of the crash Wednesday morning.

She was driving with her daughter and two young siblings when her car crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.

The 8- and 9-year-old siblings and the other driver were hurt and taken to a hospital.