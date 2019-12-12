Coroner seeks help identifying man found in river

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A coroner’s office in South Carolina is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was recovered from a river earlier this year.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office told news outlets the body was recovered from Cooper River on Jan. 7. Since then, they have exhausted their usual methods of identification.

The African American man appeared to be between 25 and 35, stood about 6 feet tall and weighed 165 pounds.

O’Neal said he was wearing Banana Republic jeans and Dr. Martens boots. He had no tattoos, birthmarks or scars. The Coroner’s Office asks that anyone with information call their office.