Coroner: 9-year-old girl dies in Georgia lightning strike

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — A coroner says a 9-year-old Georgia girl died and her sister was seriously wounded from a lightning strike as a storm moved through the area.

Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock told news outlets Sunday that Nicol Mateo Pedro was struck and killed as she and others sought refuge from a sudden storm under a wooden shelter.

WSB-TV reported that lightning struck a pine tree next to the shelter, and the bolt of electricity traveled to the shelter, hitting the girl as she sat on a bench.

Pedro’s 15-year-old sister was burned by the lightning strike and was airlifted to a burn center.