LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) – Police in Georgia say they are looking for a man whose weapon was used by a 6-year-old child to accidentally shoot another child in the face.
LaGrange Police say a 4-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her face after officers responded to a call at a LaGrange home on Monday.
The child was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. Police say 28-year-old Leemarkese Deangelo Melson had left out a loaded gun inside the home before the shooting.
Police say Melson took took the weapon with him and fled the scene after the child was shot.
Latest Headlines:
- 2017 video shows Georgia officer tried to tase Ahmaud Arbery
- Man charged with murder, rape, necrophilia in woman’s death
- Cops seek man after girl is shot in face by another child
- 7-year-old girl wants to make sure the tooth fairy is safe during the coronavirus pandemic
- Artist Emergency Relief Fund available for Gig-artists