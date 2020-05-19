Cops seek man after girl is shot in face by another child

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) – Police in Georgia say they are looking for a man whose weapon was used by a 6-year-old child to accidentally shoot another child in the face.

LaGrange Police say a 4-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her face after officers responded to a call at a LaGrange home on Monday.

The child was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. Police say 28-year-old Leemarkese Deangelo Melson had left out a loaded gun inside the home before the shooting.

Police say Melson took took the weapon with him and fled the scene after the child was shot.

Latest Headlines: