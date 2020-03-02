Conviction overturned for couple accused of murdering baby

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Georgia Supreme Court has granted a new trial to a couple found guilty of murder in the death of their newborn daughter.

The justices unanimously agreed on Friday that Albert and Ashley Debelbot recieved ineffective legal counsel. The Ledger-Enquirer reports that parents took their daughter McKenzy back to the hospital after discovering a lump on her head days after her birth in 2008. She then died.

An autopsy blamed blunt force trauma, but defense attorneys now say she had a brain deformation. The justices also say the prosecution grossly misstated the law when explaining reasonable doubt to the jurors.

